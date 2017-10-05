Dryer fire causes displacement of Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters put out a dryer fire at home in the 100 block of Beechwood Avenue, Thursday morning.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says that the emergency call came in at 11:42 a.m. The 911 call came from a family member who came to visit her brother and saw smoke coming from the home.

Crews arrived on the scene and a search of the home found the fire in the utility room. The fire was contained to room and ruled out at 12:17 p.m.

No one was home at the time. No injures were reported.

An investigation found that the fire came from the home’s dryer.

Due to fire and smoke damage, the home is uninhabitable. The people living at the home are displaced but did not need the assistance of the Red Cross.