Chesapeake woman ejected, killed in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman involved in a crash on Interstate 64 in Norfolk Sunday died from her injuries three days later.

Virginia State Police say they were called to a two-vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle on I-64 eastbound at Northampton Blvd at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by Mary Squires, was traveling in the right lane when another vehicle moved into the lane, causing Squires to swerve onto the right shoulder to avoid hitting another vehicle. Squires then overcorrected and struck a 2004 Ford Explorer, causing the Explorer to overturn and eject 30-year-old Chelsey Elizabeth Rossman of Chesapeake, a passenger in that vehicle.

Rossman was transported Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she died from her injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms. Squires is unable to identify the vehicle or driver that caused the accident. Currently, there are no charges pending.