PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today in our audience with Chris we had information for seniors in high school. This event is to prepare students for life after graduation and it will provide access to different universities, trade schools, armed forces, and the workforce.

The College Readiness Fair

Saturday, October 7

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hampton Roads Kroc Center

1401 Ballentine Blvd – Norfolk

For more information, visit HamptonRoadsKroc.org or call (757) 622-5762.