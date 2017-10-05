Astronauts performing spacewalk at International Space Station

WATCH: Astronauts Randy Bresnik and Mark Vande Hei will be performing a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

(WAVY) — Astronauts aboard the International Space Station are performing a spacewalk Thursday to work on parts of the station.

NASA says US astronauts on the station are taking part in the walk — Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik and Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei.

.@AstroKomrade and @Astro_Sabot are in their suits getting ready to begin a spacewalk to work on the Canadarm2. https://t.co/4c7UoZ7432 pic.twitter.com/HiGfM2lHcs — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) October 5, 2017

The astronauts will be working on a newly replaced robotic arm called “Canadarm2” and will be replacing cameras outside the station’s U.S. Destiny laboratory.

NASA says Canadarm2 helped build the station and keep it running.