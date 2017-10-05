AG Herring appeals judge’s decision to re-sentence DC Sniper

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring has appealed a judge’s recent decision ordering re-sentencing for Lee Boyd Malvo.

Malvo is a convicted murderer who during a three-week period in 2002, working with John Allen Muhammad, committed a string of murders in the Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC area, including a shooting that happened in Ashland, Virginia.

Earlier this year, a federal district court judge in Virginia overturned his life sentences on the grounds that it was unconstitutional because of Malvo’s age at the time of the killings. A Maryland Circuit Court Judge later decided that the Virginia federal court ruling only applied to the Virginia killings.

Herring said in his argument outline that Malvo had ample opportunity to prove his youth and immaturity led to his decision to commit the crimes but failed to do so in his original trial.