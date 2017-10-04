WAVY-TV 10/FOX43 Welcomes Lifestyle Correspondent Symone Davis

Portsmouth, VA – October 2, 2017: Nexstar’s legacy NBC affiliate WAVY-TV 10 and FOX affiliate WVBT-TV FOX43 welcome Multimedia Lifestyle Correspondent Symone Davis. Davis will cover human interest, community and entertainment stories for the lifestyle site hrScene.com, powered by WAVY.com. She will be branded as our On The Scene reporter. Her unique multimedia position will provide engaging content on-air, online and across social media.

Davis comes to Hampton Roads from Tallahassee, Florida where she served as a multimedia journalist for the CBS affiliate WCTV-TV. She is a graduate of the University of Central Florida where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Radio-Television with a specialty in Broadcast Journalism.

“We are thrilled to welcome Symone and her array of talents to our duopoly,” said WAVY-TV, WVBT-TV FOX43 General Manager Carol Ward. “Her reporting experience, knowledge of editing and photojournalism coupled with a unique social media savvy will provide more local community coverage to all of our on-air, online and social media platforms.”

While in Tallahassee, Davis covered a wide array of stories in North Florida and South Georgia. She was an integral part of team coverage when racial tensions sparked in Valdosta, GA. She also provided severe weather coverage when Hurricane Hermine swept through the Gulf of Mexico devastating several communities.

Davis is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity.

She participated in CBS News New York Summer Internship Program, and the Meredith-Cronkite Fellowship Program. In her spare time, Davis enjoys trying new restaurants and traveling.

Look for Davis’ On The Scene contributions on hrScene.com. Stay informed with her What’s Happening in Hampton Roads segments Wednesdays at 11 a.m. on The Hampton Roads Show on WAVY-TV and Thursdays on WAVY News 10 at 10 on FOX43. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Plus, learn how to get your weekend started listening to Symone and DJ Danny Myers every Friday morning on MOVIN 107.7. Davis’ On The Scene coverage is sponsored by BayPort Credit Union and McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.