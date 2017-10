VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police arrested a suspect in connection with a child porn case on Tuesday.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Aaron Stuart Burgess, 42, was arrested for incidents that occurred during May 2009 and February 2017 in the 800 block of Stell Lane.

Burgess faces 15 charges of reproducing, transmitting or selling child porn, and 15 charges of possession of child porn.

He remains in jail under no bond.