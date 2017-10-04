Vehicle fire on I-664 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A detour is in place on I-664 southbound near Portsmouth Boulevard because of a vehicle fire.

Drivers can expect delays in this area of I-664. Traffic is moving again, but the earlier road closure caused traffic to back up for several miles.

Several 10 On Your Side viewers who passed the scene say it involves a garbage truck.

Vehicle Fire: SB on I-664 at MM17 in Chesapeake. All travel lanes closed. Potential Delays.11:50AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) October 4, 2017

