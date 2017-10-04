Vehicle fire on I-664 in Chesapeake

Vehicle fire on I-664 southbound Oct. 4, 2017 (Photo courtesy: Jessica Fullerton‎)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A detour is in place on I-664 southbound near Portsmouth Boulevard because of a vehicle fire.

Drivers can expect delays in this area of I-664. Traffic is moving again, but the earlier road closure caused traffic to back up for several miles.

Several 10 On Your Side viewers who passed the scene say it involves a garbage truck.

 

