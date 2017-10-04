VDOT announces Robin Hood Road closures

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT is announcing a full closure of Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Almeda Avenue for an extended period of time.

The closures will start 9 p.m. Sunday, October 8, and last through Tuesday, November 21.

Detours for motorists traveling east and west on Robin Hood Road will direct traffic to use Military Highway, East Princess Anne Road and Almeda Avenue. The extended closure will allow for the reconstruction of this section of Robin Hood Road. Contractor crews will work in this area during the closure to construct additional roadway and install storm drainage, curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

The closures are part of the Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection project.