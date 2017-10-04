Undefeated Norcom back in championship contention

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – I.C. Norcom High School, with a proud football program in the heart of Portsmouth, fell on hard times two years ago, when the Greyhounds won just one game. They followed that season with a 5-5 record in 2016, and are perfect through six games this year.

“It’s real fun being the team that people think they were going to beat,” said Casaan Dixon. Aside from a stern, tenacious, attacking defense, the junior defensive back is one of the biggest reasons the Greyhounds (6-0) are a formidable out for any team this season.

“He’s smooth. He’s a glider,” said the Greyhounds’ head man, Larry Archie. Dixon has proven a threat as a cornerback, a receiver and a kick returner, and is capable of scoring a touchdown from any one of those positions. “That’s why we try to figure out as many different ways to get his hands on the ball as we can,” said Archie.

Dixon has already received offers from the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State, and has also shown himself to be a fine example in the classroom. With a GPA of 3.7, he’s also being courted by the football programs at Harvard, Princeton and Notre Dame. “It means a lot because the people from this area really don’t get looked at by Harvard, and Notre Dame…It just feels good right now,” said Dixon.

Dixon’s father, Anthony Hawkins, is not only an assistant coach on the team, but is also a member of the 1993 team that last brought a state championship back to Norcom. “I always tell (the team) on a daily basis about the tradition to uphold,” said Hawkins.

No surprise, Dixon is looking to bring state-title pride back to Portsmouth, and follow in his father’s footsteps. “I want to bring a state championship back to the city,” he said.