Student from Hampton dies at Radford University

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Officials say the death of a Virginia freshman who was found unresponsive in his Radford University dorm is being investigated as an accident.

The University said that 19-year-old Jacob B. Terry, of Hampton, was found unresponsive in Peery Hall just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

University spokesman Joe Carpenter says Terry was taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Further details have not been released.

The university’s interim vice president of Student Affairs, Susan Trageser, has extended sympathies to Terry’s family and friends.