WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — NASA launched a suborbital sounding rocket Wednesday morning from the Wallops Island Flight Facility.

The rocket was carrying the the Advanced Supersonic Parachute Inflation Research Experiment (ASPIRE). This is designed to test parachute systems in low-density, supersonic environment.

NASA initially set the launch for earlier in the week, but moved it to Thursday.

