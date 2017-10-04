Sentara Kitty Hawk medical center to close in December

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare will close a Pasquotank County-owned medical facility in Kitty Hawk in December.

The facility announced they will close its doors on Dec. 15 in a press release late Tuesday.

Aside from Sentara Cardiology Specialists, located in an adjacent office building, all those services will end in December. Sentara will maintain its presence at its family medicine practices in Manteo and Moyock.

The Ambulatory Surgery Center and CT scanner located in Kitty Hawk — which had been temporarily closed in August due to air quality, building and structure issues — will not reopen.

Residents on the Outer Banks will continue to have access to specialized services such as cardiology, neurological care, and cancer care offered through other Sentara facilities in the area.

Sentara has set up a website at sentara.com/sentarakittyhawk to help patients find new providers and to answer other questions related to the facility.