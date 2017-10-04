Selden Market ribbon-cutting today in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk will officially cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on its first “retail incubator.”

The Selden Market will feature 12 start-up tenants, alongside seven pop-up businesses. The market will include shops selling coffee clothing, toys, and gifts — among other things.

Officials say the idea of the market is to create a spot for new or emerging businesses to test out their products in a low-risk environment. A retail incubator, in other words.

An electrical fire and explosion heavily damaged the Selden Arcade in 2015.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Selden Arcade. There is a grand opening celebration set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Look for more coverage on the ribbon cutting later today.