Suspicious package found at bank robbery scene in Va. Beach

UPDATE: Police spokesperson Tonya Pierce says a suspicious package was found at the scene. A bomb squad is investigating the package.

The bank has been evacuated as a result.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a robbery at a Fulton Bank branch off Dam Neck Road.

Police spokesperson Tonya Pierce says the robbery was reported just after 10 a.m. Officers are on the scene now, according to Pierce.

Photos were released Wednesday morning, showing a suspect in a mask, wearing a black dress shirt, a tie and jeans.

Police said he was last seen running from the bank southbound toward Princess Anne Road.

