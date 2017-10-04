New nonstop flights from Norfolk to Florida start today

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new airline is joining the ranks at Norfolk International Airport on Wednesday.

Allegiant Airlines will be offering nonstop flights to three Florida airports. The airline’s first flights from Norfolk are scheduled to take off Wednesday afternoon.

The nonstop flights will go to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB), St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Allegiant said in June the St. Pete-Clearwater flights were slated to start in October, with flights to the other two opening in November.

This is the second time Allegiant will have offered flights from Hampton roads. Allegiant serviced flights from 2011 to 2014 at the at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

10 On Your Side found in June that the Federal Aviation Administration reported eight incidents involving Allegiant. These ranged from an emergency landing, to a blown tire during take off and injuries caused by turbulence.

A spokesperson for the company said in June, “At Allegiant, safety always has been and always will be our number one priority.”