Navy providing tour of new submarine Washington

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Navy officials on Wednesday will be providing a look inside of its newest submarine.

The future USS Washington is the third Navy ship and first submarine named to honor the state. Elisabeth Mabus, daughter of Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, is the sub’s sponsor.

The Virginia-class attack submarine has a broad range of capabilities — and was designed to function in coastal and deep-ocean environments.

Officials say the Washington has two large-diameter Virginia Payload Tubes (VPTs) each capable of launching six Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The Washington is scheduled to be commissioned on Saturday.

Kara Dixon will have more coverage of the Navy’s tour of the Washington later today.