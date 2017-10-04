Man representing himself in IOW murder trial: I want an investigator

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man accused of murdering a former sailor demanded that a judge give him an investigator.

Eric Saub has chosen to represent himself in the death of Jean Marie Smith. Police found Smith’s body in Isle of Wight County back in April 2015. Detectives report she was last seen with Saub in Courtland.

Wednesday, in Isle of Wight court, Eric Saub once again represented himself. He filed two motions, but one he claims will help prove his innocence in the murder case: a demand to hire an investigator.

A judge reminded Saub he has had an investigator before and that person looked over all evidence collected by law enforcement. He told the judge he believes there’s more evidence out there.

Back in March, behind bars Eric Saub told 10 On Your Side he had evidence that proves he didn’t kill Smith.

“I can’t reveal that because it’s part of my trial strategy,” Saub said talking about said evidence.

He told the judge the same thing. The judge pressed and said unless you have names and specific things you feel the police left out, I can’t grant this motion.

Saub gave several names and told the judge most of the people live in Florida. That is the state Saub and Smith traveled from when they passed through Isle of Wight County before her death. The judge granted that motion in favor of Saub to hire an investigator.

As a result of today’s hearing, Saub trial has now been moved to April 2018.