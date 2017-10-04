Intersection in Portsmouth to be closed through Nov. 17

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An intersection in Portsmouth closing next week for an extended period of time.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation said Wednesday that Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Road intersection will be closed Oct. 9 through Nov. 17.

A detour will be in place on both sides of Frederick Boulevard. Southbound traffic will use this detour:

Airline Blvd north to High St.

High St. east onto the MLK Expressway

Turn right onto MLK Expressway to I-264 west

I-264 west to Frederick Blvd (Exit 5)

Northbound traffic will use this detour:

I-264 west to Portsmouth Blvd. (Exit 4)

Turn right onto Portsmouth Blvd.

Turn right onto Turnpike Blvd., then first left onto Kings Hwy.

Turn right on to Airline Blvd. north.

VDOT says access to businesses near the intersection — including the Kroger — will remain open.

Crews will be working to repair and replace utility and sewer infrastructure under the intersection.

According to VDOT, the work is part of the Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project. This project is scheduled to be completed in May of 2018.

