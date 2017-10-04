Hurricane Matthew: One Year Later — Part 3

NOTE: This is part three of a series looking back on Hurricane Matthew’s impact on the region. Read Part 1 and Part 2.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One year ago Hurricane Matthew took an unexpected turn, dumping rain on Hampton roads and the Outer Banks.

All this week, we’re taking a look back at the impact it left on our area. Tonight, we’ll show you how businesses are still working to recover.

When the rain from Hurricane Matthew stopped, the water stayed for days inside homes and businesses. Pictures from a Suffolk convenience store showed water inside.

Nearly everything including the gas pumps were destroyed. The store’s owner, Pritesh Patel, said, “I lost whole inventory, so I just throw away all inventory.”

The office of Portsmouth marketing agency RocketBike, LLC was also damaged.

“Looking at my phone, through the office computer and watching the water and papers and things floating by,” said Max Greenland, president of the agency. “It was pretty surreal to be so far away and helpless to what was actually here, but being able to see it all in real-time.”

Find out how much loan money was granted for businesses in our area, when our series looking back on Hurricane Matthew continues.

See Brandi Cummings’ latest Hurricane Matthew report tonight beginning at 4.