Hit-and-run accident involving Norfolk school bus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an accident involving a school bus, Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 3:21 p.m. The accident happened on Brambleton Avenue at Monticello Avenue.

The vehicle that crashed into the school bus fled the scene, dispatch says. An official with Norfolk Public Schools, says that five students from STEM Academy were on the bus at the time of the accident.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no other information at this time. Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.