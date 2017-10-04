Former Fort Bragg soldier killed in Las Vegas shooting

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A former Fort Bragg soldier was among the 59 people killed during a mass shooting on Sunday at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Sgt. 1st Class Charleston Hartfield, 34, was serving in the Nevada Army National Guard and was a Las Vegas Metro police officer when he was killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, according to the National Guard. Hartfield formerly served in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

“The biggest thing that sticks out from him, besides his enormous size, as tough as he was, that man was all love,” said Master Sgt. Lemuel Iniguez, a Nevada Army National Guard recruiter who led an Army combatives class with Hartfield for eight years. “He would do anything for his Soldiers, if they needed it, without question, without fail. He was that kind of a Soldier. If you were a good troop or needed help, he’d do anything for you.”

Hartfield was married and had two children.