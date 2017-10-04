Firefighter sustains minor injuries battling fire at Va. Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A firefighter sustained a minor injury early Wednesday morning battling a fire that heavily damaged a Virginia Beach house.

Fire department officials said emergency responders were called to a Head of River Road just after 2 a.m.

Four engines, two tankers, one Ladder Truck, one fire rescue and two ambulances responded to the scene, where a wood-framed single family found was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said crews were able to get the fire under control less than 30 minutes after arriving. The home was unoccupied at time, but was heavily damaged in the fire.

One firefighter was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital for minor injuries, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.