Firefighter injured battling fire on Head River Rd. in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A firefighter was injured battling a fire on Head River Rd. in the Blackwater section of Virginia Beach overnight.

According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Fire Dept., crews responded to 3384 Head River Rd. around 2:09 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived, firefighters found a wood home engulfed in flames. Crews brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury battling the blaze and was taken to a local hospital. No civilians were hurt

Around 30 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay WAVY.com for updates as they become available.