Fictitious memo from Granby High School class posted online

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Norfolk Public Schools are warning of a fictitious memo that is circulating online.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, officials said a memo titled “New Safety Related Policies for the 2017-2018 school year” was from a history class at Granby High School.

School officials said the teacher wrote the memo as an example of how to affect change in a community. Students are learning about how the Enlightenment period influenced American politics.

One of the students took a picture of the memo and posted it online.

The district sent a note to students’ parents noting that the memo was fake. Officials said that the logo used in the memo is not official.

