Counting Kindness – Comfort Cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ashley Russo of Chesapeake discovered Comfort Cases from social media. The Comfort Cases mission is to provide comfort and support to children in the foster care system. They work to give a case, or backpack, filled with new personal belongings to children as they often wind up dragging a trash bag full of things from home to home.

That is exactly what happened to Comfort Cases founder, Rob Scheer decades ago when he was a foster child. He and his husband, Reese, started the organization 3 years ago. Now, they have 4 children adopted out of the foster care system and the Comfort Cases cause is spreading across the country.

Ashley brought it here to Hampton Roads. She was so touched by what she saw online, she had to get involved. Most recently, she and other local volunteers collected supplies to bring to a packing party held September 30th in northern Virginia.

If you would like to find out more, donate supplies or funds to Comfort Cases, visit their website www.comfortcases.org.