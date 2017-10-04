Cocaine dealer from Hampton to serve more than 30 years in prison

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man will be serving more than 30 years in prison for charges related to dealing cocaine.

Andre Monroe pleaded guilty on June 12. He was also faced with a discharging a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking felony charge.

The U.S. Attorney Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Monroe and his co-conspirators trafficked and distributed more than 12 kilograms from Maryland and North Carolina for more than two years.

In June, Monroe shot someone while he was distributing cocaine. Authorities said Monroe shot this person in the face with a pistol, and in the leg as they attempted to run, fracturing their femur.

Hampton police identified Monroe in the shooting on June 9, 2016.

Monroe was sentenced this week to 32 years in prison.