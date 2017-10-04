Autopsy: Wife shot in the head, gun found near husband’s body after fire

BERTIE COUNTY, NC (WITN) – An autopsy says a Bertie County woman died from a gunshot wound to the head after she and her husband’s bodies were found in their burned home.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said back in April that foul play was not suspected in the deaths of Kenneth and LuAnn Ambrose on March 28th. Their bodies were found in the rubble of their home on Charles Taylor Road near Aulander.

The autopsy of the 60-year-old woman, which was released today, said her body was found in bed in a bedroom of the home, while her husband’s body was near the front door of the home, with a handgun nearby.

Reports say the wife, according to the autopsy, had a history of chronic pain, hypertension and diabetes. It also says the husband “had been very stressed and depressed over their financial and pain situations.”

The autopsy for Kenneth Ambrose, who was 58, has not yet been released by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.