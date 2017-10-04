Audience: Meet Me at Kelly’s Cab Stand

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the Portsmouth Museums, specifically the Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum, and they stopped by to tell us about an afternoon of conversation and remembrance called “Meet Me at Kelly’s Cab Stand.” Billie Montgomery Cooke and Barbara Hamm Lee gave us all the details on this event.

Meet Me At Kelly’s Cab Stand: An Afternoon of Remembering

Sunday, October 15th – 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Portsmouth Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center

900 Elm Ave – Portsmouth

Reception to follow at the Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum

PortsVaAfricanAmericanHeritage.com

(757) 393-8591