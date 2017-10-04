A look inside the future USS Washington

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Navy officials on Wednesday provided a look inside its newest submarine.

The future USS Washington is the third Navy ship and first submarine named to honor the state. Elisabeth Mabus, daughter of Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, is the sub’s sponsor.

The Virginia-class attack submarine has a broad range of capabilities — and was designed to function in coastal and deep-ocean environments.

“Anti-submarine warfare, intelligence surveillance, reconnaissance, combat search and rescue, anti-surface warfare just to name a few,” said Commander Gabriel Cavazos, who is the Washington’s commanding officer.

The Washington will be the 14th commissioned Virginia-class attack submarine.

Officials say the Washington has two large-diameter Virginia Payload Tubes (VPTs) each capable of launching six Tomahawk cruise missiles. The Navy says construction for the Washington started in September 2011 and cost $2.6 billion to build.

The Washington is scheduled to be commissioned on Saturday.

“The commissioning is bringing the ship to life. The crew brings the ship its personality and character,” Commander Cavazos said about the 140 crewmembers on board.

Crewmembers, who are also excited about the commissioning, say the family like atmosphere is what makes the Washington special.

“There’s no real difference between all of us. Doesn’t matter what it is, we’ll always come together and get a solution. Any problem, we’ll fight over it. We’re just a big family,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dane Pegg.

The commissioning of the Washington starts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7th at Naval Station Norfolk on Pier 12.