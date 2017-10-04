Person seriously injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of 24th Street, Tuesday evening.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the emergency call came in at 6:58 p.m.

Police say that the victim was in a vehicle with another person when another vehicle started shooting at them. The victim was struck in the area of 25th Street and Buxton Avenue. They then made to the 1300 block of 24th Street.

Officers arrived to the scene and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and head. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no other information at this time.

