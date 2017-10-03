Suspect in custody after Va. Beach officer attacked

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody after Virginia Beach police say an officer was attacked Tuesday morning at a coffee shop.

Police officials said in a tweet an officer was randomly attacked. A uniformed sergeant was in Bad Ass Coffee, off 18th Street, when the attack happened, according to spokesperson Tonya Pierce.

The sergeant was ordering coffee when he was aggressively approached by someone. Pierce says the officer asked this person to step outside because they were being loud, and there were customers in the shop.

This person began beating and assaulting the officer, who tried to defend himself. One of the shop’s employees jumped in to help the officer, while another called 911.

Pierce says the person who attacked the sergeant ran from the shop, but was caught near Croc’s 19th Street Bistro.

The sergeant was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries. According to Pierce, there were no prior interactions between the sergeant and the suspect.

Police are working to identify the suspect, but Pierce says he is not cooperating.

