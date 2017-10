JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a crash involving an SUV in James City County is fatal.

State police Sgt. Michelle Anaya says there was an overturned SUV with an ejection on Interstate 64 West, at mile marker 227.

Troopers were alerted to the crash just after 12:30 p.m. All westbound lanes on I-64 have been closed due to the crash.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time.

