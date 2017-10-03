Report shows increase in rapes at VCU’s Monroe Park campus

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new report shows that the number of rapes on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus nearly doubled last year.

The university’s annual security report says the number of rapes jumped from eight in 2015 to 15 in 2016. Seven rapes were reported in 2016 at the university’s MCV campus.

University spokesman Tom Gresham told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the school expected an increase in the number of reports following recent efforts to improve the school community’s education about reporting the crime.

The University or Richmond reported 11 rapes, down from 17 in 2015.

Colleges and universities that receive federal money are required under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure Act to publish a security report every year. The act was named after a Lehigh University student was raped and killed in her dorm room in 1986.