VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police responded to crash involving a motorcycle crash late Monday night.

Dispatch told WAVY.com they were alerted to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle just after 11 p.m. at Independence Boulevard and Hinsdale Street.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital, but dispatch said there was no word on the extent of that person’s injuries. It is also unclear who was injured.

