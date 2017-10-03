Regent University unveils new cyber range training center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – With data breaches becoming a growing threat to your personal information, cyber security is becoming even more important.

Now, there’s a new state-of-the-art cyber range training facility at Regent University’s Institute for Cybersecurity in Virginia Beach.

At first glance, it looks like any collegiate computer lab. But one look at the monitors, and the real-time tracking of cyber attacks happening around the world, and you know it’s much more than that.

“The idea behind it was trying to take students and the professionals from all around the nation and the state and tutor them,” said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. “Let them experience real-life, hyper-realistic cyber scenarios.”

Dar worked with Regent University to create the cyber range. He says there are at least 200,000 jobs in cybersecurity around the country.

Virginia Beach mayor Will Sessoms hopes this cyber range keeps some jobs here.

“Virginia Beach is at the forefront of a proactive and aggressive approach to support the new technologies essential to our ever-changing global economy,” said Sessoms.

Dar connected with Regent Chancellor Dr. Pat Robertson back in May. They won’t say how much the project cost, but together they brought one of the U.S.’s largest cyber ranges to Virginia Beach.

“I want our students to be equipped to deal with the world. I think this is going to prepare them in a way that’s probably as significant as we’re going to be able to do,” said Dr. Pat Robertson, who is the Chancellor, Founder and CEO of Regent University.

Robertson says technology isn’t his strong suit — that’s where Dar comes in.

Dar says the technology simulates hyper-realistic cyber scenarios that Regent students will learn to fight, before they graduate and leave to tackle the growing threat to our cybersecurity.

“If the first time that they see a malware is when it hits them in the head, it doesn’t make sense,” said Dar.