Reck on the Road: Remembering Our Fallen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly 7000 men and women serving in the U.S. Military have died in the war against terror in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

It’s important to ask this question, ‘how will these American heroes be remembered?’ One way is a new picture memorial called, Remembering Our Fallen. This new and powerful memorial was recently on the grounds at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton.

A Gold Star family’s greatest fear is that their fallen will be forgotten. But not today as we pay our respects to the heroes in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.