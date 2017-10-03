Police seeking multiple suspects in Suffolk credit card fraud cases

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects connected with a number of credit card fraud cases.

Police say four suspects were involved with the fraud at the Wawa in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard on July 7.

In addition, one of the suspects was also involved in a credit card fraud that occurred at the Walmart in the 6200 block of College Drive on August 2017.

If you recognize these suspects, or know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

