Police: 14 guns reported stolen from vehicles in OBX since August

KILL DEVIL HILLS, Va. (WAVY) — Police along the Outer Banks say there have been about a “hundred or so” break-ins since August, with 14 guns reported stolen.

A map of the reported vehicle break-ins was posted Tuesday on the Kill Devil Hills Police Department’s Facebook page. Police said in the post that 95 percent of reported break-ins were from vehicles left unlocked.

Police are reminding residents to lock their cars and remove or place out of sight anything valuable.

There is a “substantial reward” being offered by Crime Line for tips that lead to the arrest of suspects in the stolen guns, according to police.

If you know anything, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.