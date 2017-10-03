Operation Blessing brings light and clean water to Puerto Rico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — Operation Blessing International is on the ground in Puerto Rico trying to reach as many people as possible with basic supplies.

“This is one of the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Vice President of International Operations David Darg.

The team of four is delivering more than 1,000 loaves of bread a day. Much of it is being used to make sandwiches for the elderly.

Darg said they are handing out solar lamps which are bringing a sense of security at night to apartment dwellers in San Juan. They are also installing water purification systems that can generate 1,800 gallons of clean water a day.

The city of San Juan is working with them supplying trucks and fuel. Unfortunately, at this point, they can not travel any further than two hours from the capital city.

“It’s really shocking to be this far out into a disaster and still have people unreached. There are communities we’re hearing about that still haven’t been accessed with anything due to landslides or trees blocking the roads,” Darg said.

However, he noted, even in the city there are road blocks. Darg and a team of doctors just climbed to the top of a 17-floor apartment building where this 96-year-old woman was trapped. They brought her food, a light and medical attention.

‘”It really touched me to see that woman in that situation. It was a privilege for Operation Blessing to be there to help her and so many others at this time,” Darg said.

Darg said he has seen pockets of improvement as more supplies come in from the government.

Meantime, he says Operation Blessing’s non profit organization, funded through donations from the public, represents, “an outpouring of love from Americans who want to help Puerto Rico and we’re here doing that.