Newport News mayor delivers State of the City address

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Mayor McKinley Price is delivering his annual State of the City address Tuesday — highlighting key developments for the city.

One of the developments has included a major announcement for Newport News Shipbuilding.

McKinley said the shipyard will be working with Connecticut-based Electric Boat to build a new fleet of Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines for the Navy.

The shipyard will be investing more than $750 million in its facility, and will be creating 1,000 new jobs by 2025.

The city is also bringing new entertainment in the future. McKinley announced that Boathouse Live — a restaurant and live music venue — will be opening in the former Toby Keith space.

His speech also touched on new housing developments, such as Patrick Henry Place and Huntington Pointe.

