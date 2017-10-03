Navy: USNS Comfort arrives in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WAVY) — The Norfolk based hospital ship USNS Comfort has arrived in Puerto Rico, according to the US Navy.

The Comfort left Naval Station Norfolk late last week in order to provide aid to the hurricane-stricken island.

More than 500 medics deployed aboard the Comfort, which has more 1,000 beds and 11 operating rooms. Navy officials tweeted a photo Tuesday afternoon of the Comfort arriving at port in San Juan.

Puerto Rico was devastated by the powerful Hurricane Maria in September. Millions of people were left in the dark after the storm’s damaging winds and rain swept across the island.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on the Comfort’s mission in Puerto Rico.