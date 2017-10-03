Man pleads guilty in 2008 murder of Norfolk woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty in the 2008 killing of a former botanist.

Michael Brown will spend at least 38 years in prison after admitting to capital murder and other charges in the murder of Angela Lechlitner.

He received a life sentence, according to the Norfolk Circuit Court. This was suspended on condition of 38 years imprisonment with good behavior and 50 years of supervised probation.

Lechlitner’s body was found Jan. 19, 2008 at her home on Shafer Street in Norfolk. Brown was arrested and charged in 2015 for Lechlitner’s murder following a traffic stop in North Carolina.

Brown also cannot have contact with Lechlitner’s family and must register as a sex offender.