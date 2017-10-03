Man hit, injured by vehicle in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was hit and injured Tuesday morning off Croaker Road in James City County.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Williams tells WAVY.com the incident happened as a driver was heading south on Croaker Road and was merging onto Interstate 64.

Williams says the person hit, a 42-year-old man, was wearing dark clothing at the time. She says it was dark and foggy, with not street lights in the area.

James City County police were alerted to the incident just before 6:30 a.m.

The man hit in the incident was taken to a Richmond-area hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening.

Williams says no charges have been filed, and the incident is still under investigation.