Hurricane Matthew: One Year Later — Part 2

NOTE: This is part two of a series looking back on the impact of Hurricane Matthew. See part one here.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — All week, 10 On Your Side is taking a look back at the impact of Hurricane Matthew.

The storm devastated the Outer Banks. Across the state, 25 deaths were blamed by Matthew.

The state asked for more than $900 million in federal aid, but got only 1 percent of that requested funding.

Matthew tore through northeast North Carolina, causing widespread damage from rain and a strong storm surge. It left thousands powerless.

Officials estimated the storm caused $52 million in damages to Dare County alone.

The vulnerable North Carolina Highway 12 was again heavily damaged by ocean overwash during Matthew. 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox showed the extent of this damage in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

Now, a year later, many have still not yet fully recovered.

In tonight’s report, you’ll meet a young family still recovering and find out what made communication difficult in Dare County during the storm.

“I saw everything just soaking wet,” says Ashley Jackson, a victim of Matthew in Hatteras. “The carpet — we had carpet in the house at the time — and you sunk and water was everywhere.”

Jackson adds, “Some of the kids’ items were damaged. It was overwhelming. You didn’t really even know where to start. And we kind of looked at each other and we’re just like ‘what now?”

Watch part two of Brandi Cummings‘ series on Hurricane Matthew on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m.