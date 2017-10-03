Estate of David Latham to get $1.5M in settlement with Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has confirmed the City of Norfolk will soon announce a settlement agreement with the Estate of David Louis Latham.

The city will pay $1.5 million for Latham’s 2014 death at the hands of Norfolk Police Officer Michael Edington Jr. — who at last report was working administrative duty in the Central Records Office.

Edington was found not guilty of manslaughter in a jury trial almost a year ago.

During the trial, Edington told the jury he feared for his life when he showed up at the home of Latham’s mother in 2014.

Latham was a 35-year-old mentally ill man who was on the steps of the home, but went back into the home. Edington shot him six times, including twice in the back.

Latham’s family filed a proposed new version of a multi-million dollar lawsuit this past August, claiming Edington had a history of excessive force.

This is breaking news, and the $1.5 million settlement has not been officially announced by the city. A call to City Attorney Bernard Pishko has not been returned.

Look for updates to this story on air and online.