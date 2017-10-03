Council hears audit report of city’s stormwater management

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The results of an audit of Virginia Beach’s stormwater management were presented before council on Tuesday.

Council had requested the audit in April of this year, following numerous citizen complaints about flooding and drainage issues on the heels of Hurricane Matthew.

Auditor Lyndon Remias and his team covered three key areas: stormwater revenue, expenditures and the city’s stormwater capital improvement program.

The audit primarily looked at data from fiscal year 2017.

Other than a few small billing issues, Remias told 10 On Your Side that the audit did not reveal any mismanagement. Those billing issues are being corrected now, he said.

“Overall what I would say to the citizens of Virginia Beach – the money that you’re paying for stormwater utility is in fact being spent for stormwater activities,” Remias said. “It’s being properly accounted for and there is transparency.”

Mayor Will Sessoms commended staff for the audit, and its results.

“The evidence is quite there – in an independent audit, and they did a very thorough job and it was quite clear – the results show the money is spent the way it’s supposed to be spent,” Sessoms told 10 On Your Side.