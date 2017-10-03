Chesapeake pursuit ends with two crashes, three people hurt

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A police pursuit in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon ended with a head-on collision that sent three people to the hospital.

Police confirmed it all began around 12:35 p.m. when an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at Johnstown Road near Hanbury Road, in Great Bridge. The driver refused to stop and took off down Johnstown. At the intersection of Arthur’s Court, police say the suspect vehicle rear-ended another vehicle as it tried to pass it. The suspect vehicle went into oncoming traffic and hit a city waste management truck head-on.

Both the trash truck and the suspect vehicle went into a deep ditch.

Police say the driver of the trash truck went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle have serious injuries. No one in the vehicle that was rear-ended was hurt.

The accident remains under investigation. Stay with WAVY for updates.