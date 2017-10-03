Audience: Wahine Surf Club

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today our studio audience was from the Wahine Surf Club to tell us about their 4th Annual Surf for The Cure benefit for Komen Tidewater. It is Breast Cancer Awareness month and they have events to support the local chapter. The event includes Surfing Contest, SUP Race and Surfing Clinics.

Free surfing clinic/lessons to breast cancer survivors. Use Code PINK2017.

Memorial paddle out at Noon.

Chesapeake Mobile Mammography Unit will be doing breast screenings. Sign up on the website.

4th Annual Surf for The Cure

Presented by the Wahine Surf Club

Saturday, October 14th at 8am

1st Street Jetty – Virginia Beach Oceanfront

SurfForTheCure.org