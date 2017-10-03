5 displaced following house fire on Norfolk’s Middle Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Middle Avenue, Monday evening.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the emergency call came in around 9:30 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene and found a small fire in the attic of the home.

The fire was brought under control at 9:48 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Due to damage done to the home, five people are displaced. The Red Cross has been called in for assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

